Russia responds to US missile strike on Syria leader Bashar Assad airbase after chemical attack on Khan Sheikhoun - CBS News

Last Updated Apr 7, 2017 6:20 AM EDT

Russia, Syrian President Bashar Assad’s most important backer on the world stage, condemned early Friday a U.S. missile strike on a Syrian airbase as “an aggression against a sovereign state in violation of international law.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a statement that Putin believes President Trump ordered the strikes under a “far-fetched pretext.”



President Trump gave the command on Thursday for U.S. warships to fire a salvo of 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Shayrat airfield in Homs province.