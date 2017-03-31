What does that mean?

According to this guy >>>> mustang

it's some kind of US Navy term. Isn't that just like the navy? I'll say this much about the navy, they're good to have around in a pinch, but you gotta realize they're a bunch of men who like to hang out on boats, spend months away from shore, and all they have for sex is their imagination, toys, or each other. I don't know about you, but sex, and lack thereof, is a important part of my life. Two things, I mean c'mon, everybody knows we all have those vices, and maybe it's not something y'all want to talk about because revealing too much about yourself makes you vulnerable. Put that shirt in the drawer, or hang it up if you like, for a minute and party with me on this people. If you like sex, spending months on a boat with a bunch of men... well that just doesn't make sense to me. Not saying you should agree, that's just me. So when I get my one wish, or question, from St Peter at the Pearly Gates, it's gonna be first, "Do you mind if I smoke?" and second, "Can I have sex with women here?"

I got sidetracked again, not unusual for me, but if you're still partying it's because you like to sidetrack too. So it's cool.

I was on the WTFO thing, the title. Some say it's a question, like that US Navy guy calling him or herself mustang.

And my dad in law, my wife's dad technically, and I never actually met him because he died of some illness before I met his lovely daughter. So anyways, he was a Navy guy, and his WTFO thing was like this guy mustang . Now that's according to my wife. She says so, and that's sort of our agreement.

But to be fair, the first usage of the term came from the motorheads I know, the gear queers, the guys involved in their machinery, and I don't mean the pukes who like their cars and polish them and talk trash about sizes and how many liters. The real machine heads who are truly intimate with mechanics and internal combustion engines and things that make a buzzing sound when you turn it on. Which doesn't work for me, I don't get a johnson thrill from buzzing sounds. I tried, really, I went to the racetracks and even got into it, sort of, I mean it was later I realized I was just a friggin' poser trying to please the people who thought I could make auto racing actually cool if I put a like on it. Tough for them, but wuteva. I think auto racing is a waste of important resources, and it's really odd I live next to a gear head and a roundee round trax is less than a half mile from mi casa. Yeah, Saturdays we hear their rawr, and I can say "ain't that America, where you can raise all the hell you want and not actually have to live there". I love this country, trust me, I won't lie about some things/

But what does it mean, the WTFO thing? Well it's not a radio station. If it is,that is some clever shit.

It mean With Throtttle Fully Open, and it's particularly specific to fuel injection rather than the old carbuerators. Just a bit a triv for ya, probly waste of time, but every life coming with a def sennance, so might as well pick how you spendit. Love ya, wouldn't wanna be ya cuz truth be tol' I like bein' me. and y'all should do likewise.