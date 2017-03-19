What's Better, Honesty or Loyalty?

What do you really want from this president? Or any president for that matter, which doesn't seem to since as the years have passed, it's honestly not that easy to say who was better or worse than the other. They all had their good and bad days I guess.

But the question is still about honesty or loyalty. Do you think it's a good idea to stand by your word, or is it more important to be loyal to your causes? I once thought it was the same thing, now I'm not so sure. Seems like a lot of talk but no action when it comes down to it. I'm talking about the national credit rating now, you know, the national debt. There's a big problem we talk about, like tsk tsk, shame shame, we need to quit spending so much money. yet we just keep on doing it. If I do that at home, I know I'm going to end up one day with nothing, so I keep it in check, but in my wild fantasy US government world, I don't have to worry about it because of the good faith clause in the US Constitution.

What a lie, and what a bunch of bullshit -- if you ask me, and I know you didn't, but if you did, I think y'all are lying to yourselves, and you're putting politicians in charge of that lie so when the shit hits the fan you have somebody to blame it on.

I'm just being honest. IF I was loyal, I'd say it's for the greater good, and I'd be more positive and say it's all gonna work out ok, no sweat, some debt is good for us, and oh by the way, credit is cheap, so it would be stupid not to borrow money now.