Trump backs Brexit to seal special relationship | The Independent

Donald Trump has used his first official press conference with a foreign leader to throw the full weight of the US Presidency behind Brexit.

Theresa May stood next to President Trump as he declared that a "free and independent" Britain outside the EU would be a "blessing" for the world.

In words likely to antagonise already strained relations with EU leaders, Mr Trump said the UK and US understood that "governments must represent their own citizens" and now Britain would be able to seal trade deals without "somebody watching you".

The Prime Minister made clear her strong desire to build close a relationship with Mr Trump, as she praised his contentious election win as a "stunning victory" and confirmed that he has accepted an invitation for a state visit during which he will meet the Queen.