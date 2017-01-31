Trump set to name U.S. high court pick as Democrats plan fight| Reuters

By Susan Heavey and Susan Cornwell | WASHINGTON

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump said he will announce his nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday as he looks to quickly put his stamp on the court by restoring its conservative majority, even as Democrats geared up for a Senate confirmation fight.

Trump, set to fill the lingering vacancy on the nation's highest court left by the death of conservative Justice Antonin Scalia in February 2016, said on Monday he will reveal his choice at the White House at 8 p.m. on Tuesday (0100 GMT on Wednesday), two days earlier than previously planned.