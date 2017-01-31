Canadian Student Charged with Quebec City Mosque Shooting

Trump offers support

U.S. President Donald Trump called Trudeau Monday to offer his condolences. Trudeau's office said Trump offered to provide any assistance needed.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters the Quebec shooting is “a terrible reminder of why we must remain vigilant, and why the president is taking steps to be proactive, rather than reactive, when it comes to our nation's safety and security.”

Trump's administration has temporarily banned entry to refugees and people from seven countries identified by the administration as “sources of terror.”

Trudeau responded to that policy on Saturday by saying Canada would welcome refugees.

In June 2016, a pig's head was left on the doorstep of the same Quebec City mosque.

After Sunday's shooting, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said his police department is providing extra protection for mosques in the city.

“To my fellow New Yorkers who are Muslim: New York City will protect you. The NYPD will protect you. We will fight all hatred and bias,” he wrote on Twitter.