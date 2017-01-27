Miami-Dade abandons "sanctuary" status one day after Trump's crackdown - CBS News

One day after President Donald Trump’s executive order threatening to cut federal dollars from cities and counties that don’t fully comply with federal immigration enforcement officials, the first so-called “sanctuary” has reversed course: Miami-Dade County.

Fearing a loss of millions of dollars from the federal government, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez ordered county jails to begin complying with federal immigration detention demands. The move effectively unravels Miami-Dade’s status as a “sanctuary” for the undocumented.

“Sanctuaries” are jurisdictions that do not assist federal immigration enforcement officialsby keeping individuals in custody beyond their release date so they can be “picked up” by immigration enforcement.