Truth has gone the way of the toaster review | Comment | The Times & The Sunday Times

We can’t be surprised at the growth of ‘alternative facts’ when so many of our decisions are led by internet opinion polls

Watching the news this weekend, you may have seen a heartening display of the relatively rude health of British democracy. It came from Theresa May when, four times, she refused to admit whether or not she had known about a malfunction in the Trident nuclear weapon system. “Prime minister, did you know?” asked Andrew Marr, in his gravest tones. “Waffle,” said May, with panic in her eyes. “Spraff. Blah-de-blah.”

Probably, Donald Trump would have just said “no”. Later, if evidence had emerged that he actually had known, he’d probably have just sent out Sean Spicer, his new press secretary, to insist again that he hadn’t. And afterwards, possibly, Kellyanne Conway, that other magical new White House aide, would have claimed that nobody had ever said…