Russia Receives Daesh Coordinates in Al-Bab From US

As a result, several ammunition depots, military hardware and fuel products were destroyed.

 

Later on Monday, US Department of Defense spokesperson Adrian Rankine-Galloway told Sputnik that the the United States has not coordinated counterterrorism strikes in Syria with Russia. "The Department of Defense is not coordinating airstrikes with the Russian military in Syria," Rankine-Galloway said.

Earlier, Russian and Turkish combat planes have carried out a new series of joint airstrikes against Daesh targets in war-torn Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

