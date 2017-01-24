Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton collapses while delivering address - CBS News

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton collapsed while delivering the State of the State address on Monday, striking his head on a lectern.
The 69-year-old Democrat appeared to be conscious as he was helped into a back room several minutes later, and a top staffer said he walked out of the Capitol on his own and was spending time with his son and grandson after a routine check by emergency medical technicians at his home.
