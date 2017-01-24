Trump's Hour of Action: Recommendations for Cyber Policy | The Cipher Brief

20170122

Rob Knake, the former Director for Cybersecurity Policy at the National Security Council and now Senior Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, agrees, suggesting “President Donald Trump’s new cyber team would be wise to pick up where the Obama team left off,” and if Trump “can also convince Congress to start spending, he will be able to make progress in a host of areas where Obama could not,” possibly most urgently with the modernization of the antiquated federal IT networks that provided a window of opportunity for breach of the Office of Personnel Management, compromising the personal information of 22 million federal employees, many with security clearances.

The Obama Administration largely focused its efforts on information sharing mechanisms through the Department of Homeland Security—intentionally a non-intelligence, non-law enforcement, and non-military body—to not only coordinate efforts across the government with the purpose of securing federal networks, but also to engage with the often reticent multinational private sector, of which much of the vulnerable attack surface belongs to, including critical infrastructure.

Gilman Louie, founder and former CEO of In-Q-Tel, suggests that one of the most important considerations for the Trump Administration will be “which agency should be put in charge, what authorities and resources it should be given, and how will it execute its mission.” He argues that “the best approach is to strengthen DHS by taking three critical steps: define and focus the DHS cyber mission; create the National Cybersecurity Agency as an independent, operational component at DHS, and strengthen other key agencies such as the State Department, FBI, Commerce Department and the Intelligence Community.”