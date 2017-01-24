Marine Corps Readiness: Meeting the Challenges While Mitigating the Risks | The Cipher Brief

20170105

The Marine Corps, as the Nation’s forward deployed crisis response force, continues to accomplish an ever increasing number of presence and response mission sets while at the same time regenerating readiness levels across the Marine Air Ground Task Force (MAGTF). This focus is in alignment with a statement General Robert Neller made in interview in September when he said, “… I think the top two things are readiness of the force overall and Force 2025 as we move forward.” In order to be ready to respond to future missions while at the same time modernizing the force, the Marine Corps is working to keep in balance the readiness of today’s force with the readiness of tomorrow’s. This is a difficult challenge in itself, and it is further challenged by the demands of operational tempo, budget uncertainty, and acquisitions delays.

Over the past 15 years of operations, equipment service life across the MAGTF has been utilized at a pace that for some items of equipment have outpaced planned service life and also outpaced programmed modernization efforts. This does create a dilemma in budgeting, because it requires choices to be made between sustainment of older equipment and the procurement of new more capable replacements.