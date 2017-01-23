Ashley Judd Recites "Nasty Women" Poem – The Alt-Rewrite – Conservative News & Opinion

“I am a nasty woman,” the poem began. “Not as nasty as a man who looks like he bathes in Cheeto dust, a man whose words are a dis to America, Electoral College-sanctioned hate speech.” “I feel Her in these streets,” the poem continued, “Nazis renamed.” Another line referenced Trump’s past comments about the attractiveness of his daughter Ivanka: “I’m not as nasty as your daughter being your favorite sex symbol.” The poem also touched on why tampons are taxed but Rogaine isn’t, the annoyance of unexpected periods, the pay gap in Hollywood and sexual harassment. “Our p—ies ain’t for grabbing,” the poem concluded. “This p—- is for my pleasure and giving birth to more nasty woman.”Watch Ashley Judd interrupt Michael Moore at the Women’s March on Washington Update on ‘Women’s marches live updates: American Ferrera, Michael Moore, Ashley Judd speak at packed … While speaking at the Women’s March on Washington today, actress Ashley Judd used many of the complimentary things President Donald Trump has said about his daughter Ivanka’s beauty to accuse him of lusting after her. During an impassioned address to the crowd, Judd first invoked Trump calling Hillary Clinton a “nasty woman” to go after him on many of the allegations about him and his administration. “I am not as nasty as racism, fraud, conflict of interest, ignorance, white privilege,” Judd shouted. She then went after Trump over Ivanka. “I am not as nasty as your own daughter being your favorite sex symbol,” she exclaimed. “Like your wet dreams infused with your own genes but, yeah, I’m a nasty woman!”