British Army sends tanks through Channel Tunnel for first time | London Evening Standard

The British Army has sent tanks through the Channel Tunnel for the first time to test the rail network in case urgent action is required in eastern Europe.

Five armoured vehicles were loaded on to wagons and sent to France and back in the exercise just after midnight on Tuesday night.

The drill was planned well in advance in order to test the speed and efficiency of sending vehicles and equipment to mainland Europe by rail in the event of a crisis with Russia.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) kept coverage of the drill low key with just a single tweet and picture sent out, stating: “@BritishArmy moving tanks through Channel Tunnel in long-planned test tonight – means we can move kit by rail as well as sea & air.”