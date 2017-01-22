Kellyanne Conway draws fire after "alternative facts" defense - CBS News

Chuck Todd, of NBC’s “Meet the Press,” asked Conway early Sunday morning why Mr. Trump had Spicer utter a “falsehood” the first time he formally faced reporters from the White House briefing room.

“Why did he do that?” Todd questioned, referencing Spicer’s incorrect assertion that the audience at Friday’s inauguration was the largest to ever witness the ceremony both in person and around the globe. “It undermines the credibility of the entire White House press office on day one.”

Conway dismissed the question.

“Don’t be so overly dramatic about it, Chuck,” she replied. “You’re saying it’s a falsehood and they’re giving -- Sean Spicer, our press secretary, gave alternative facts to that.”