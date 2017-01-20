BREAKING: US Strike Kills Dozens at al-Qaida Camp in Syria

PENTAGON — A U.S. airstrike has killed more than 100 al-Qaida fighters at a military training camp in Syria, a U.S. defense official told VOA Friday. A Boeing B-52 strategic bomber targeted the camp Thursday. It was located west of Aleppo in Idlib province, the defense official said. The camp previously had been occupied by the militant group Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, formally known as al-Nusra Front, before al-Qaida started using it for basic military training. “This has been a well-known training camp for around two years,” the official added. All of the militants were in one building at the time of the strike, and no women or children were present at the camp, according to the official.