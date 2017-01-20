Letter to Newsvine

Some people are not all that thrilled with us. Help each other out.

This is a simple message to make sure the "publish article" function is operating properly.

So far so good.

Now is the time to help each other out with the new format.

Walk in each others shoes for awhile, and then we'll get back to our normal, whatever that is.

I'm tagging this one not-news using the category drop down.

I'm allowing the the "all of newsvine" to stay checked yes

I'm selecting all my nations for publishing one at a time (too bad they don't give us a select all button)

and I'm saying "Yes" accept comments

Then I'll click on the "publish live" button at the toolbar and see what happens.

If it works properly, I'll create at least one comment in one of my nations to put my article in the tracker.

I think I'll start with US News and Views since I see a lot of new members here.

Hi Hunter Hutchins

I wrote this for you.

Happy Vining