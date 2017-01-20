Pro-Trump Bikers Arrive in DC for Inauguration Celebration

Chris Cox, the founder of Bikers for Trump, told Fox & Friends the group was "laughed at" when around 100 people showed up to its first rally in October 2015, but since then membership has ballooned to around 200,000 people.

"Bikers for Trump started as a result of the outspoken nature of Donald Trump and the bikers' frustration with the direction this country was going. … We're a force to be reckoned with. We're a political phenomenon," he said.

Cox said he expected upward of 5,000 bikers to attend the rally, which could make it the largest pro-Trump event run by a private organization on Inauguration Day.

Cox told The Washington Post he hoped the rally and his group would morph into something bigger, eventually turning bikers into a voting bloc similar to evangelical Christians or organized labor.

"Bikers are strongly organized locally," he told the paper. "They just haven't been organized nationally before."