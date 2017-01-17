Obama considering a pardon for Chelsea Manning - Business Insider

A Justice Department source told NBC News that Manning was on the president's "short list" for commutations. The 29-year-old is serving a 35-year sentence at Fort Leavenworth.

Edward Snowden, an ex-NSA contractor who leaked his own cache of files to journalists before fleeing to Moscow, tweeted in support of Manning on Wednesday, writing: "Mr. President, if you grant only one act of clemency as you exit the White House, please: free Chelsea Manning. You alone can save her life."

Snowden is also seeking a presidential pardon, though some say he faces a much tougher battle.

For Manning, it's most likely her last real shot at a pardon in the final days of Obama's presidency. A decision to pardon the soldier is unlikely to play well with some members of the military, many of whom view Manning with disdain.