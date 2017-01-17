Trump Picking New Fight with US Intelligence Community

Trump has sharply criticized the intelligence community in recent weeks, including going back and forth with Brennan.

"Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to "leak" into the public. One last shot at me. Are we living in Nazi Germany?" Trump posted on Twitter last week.

Brennan told the Wall Street Journal presidents are expected to challenge intelligence community conclusions, but that he takes exception to allegations of dishonesty or a lack of integrity.

"Tell the families of those 117 CIA officers who are forever memorialized on our wall of honor that their loved ones who gave their lives are akin to Nazis," Brennan said.

Brennan said in an interview Sunday that Trump lacks a broad understanding of the threat Russia poses to the world and belittled his penchant for "talking and tweeting," saying it was not in U.S. interests.

Within hours, Trump fired back with his tweet asking if Brennan was "the leaker of Fake News?"

Referring to Brennan's criticism of him, the billionaire real estate mogul said, "Oh really, couldn't do much worse -- just look at Syria (red line), Crimea, Ukraine and the build-up of Russian nukes. Not good!"