Nasty Women art exhibit aims at taking power back from Trump | Art and design | The Guardian

The project came into being several days after the presidential election, when the Brooklyn-based sculptor Roxanne Jackson posted a Facebook status that went viral. It read: “Hello female artists/curators! lets organize a NASTY WOMEN group show!!! Who’s interested??? We need a venue!!!!!” Jessamyn Fiore, a curator on the advisory board at the Knockdown Center, eagerly joined in to plan the ambitious, cross-country recruitment effort and, finally, on-site installation.

“This exhibition has been put together in a kind of egalitarian spirit,” Fiore explained. It was an open submission process, and 100% of the money raised is going to Planned Parenthood. The organizers are proud to feature artists’ works from 40 different countries and over 42 states.

One issue the organizers came up against was the lack of wall space in the venue, which is sprawling but has more windows than solid walls. They enlisted the help of Clive Murphy, an artist friend who devised a plan wherein ten 12ft-tall letters spelling out N-A-S-T-Y W-O-M-A-N would serve as the structural supports for hundreds of artworks. As Fiore explained: “We didn’t have to put emphasis on individual pieces, because no matter what it is, when they’re hung together, they are given equal weight and are unified, which I love.”