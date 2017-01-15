Barack Obama: Eight Years in the White House - 60 Minutes - CBS News

President Barack Obama: I think the American people can change Washington. But I think that it is not going to change, because somebody from on high directs that change. Members of Congress on both sides of the aisle, are motivated by all kinds of issues. They’re sincerely interested in the economy, in terrorism, in social issues. But the one overriding thing they’re interested in is getting reelected. And if they think that it’s harder for them to get reelected by cooperating with each other, then they won’t cooperate.