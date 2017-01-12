Test of Fiat diesel model shows irregular emissions: Bild am Sonntag| Reuters

20160424

A German emissions probe conducted following the Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) scandal suggested that some Fiat vehicles showed irregular levels of diesel exhaust pollution if the cars ran for longer than 22 minutes, Bild am Sonntag said.

A spokesman for Fiat in Italy declined to comment.

The newspaper said the investigation by the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) revealed that an emissions treatment system on an unspecified Fiat model was throttled back after 22 minutes, a sign that the producer may be employing technical devices or software to avoid emissions cleaning filters.

The normal duration of regulatory tests for vehicle emissions is about 20 minutes, the paper added.

The Volkswagen emissions-test cheating scandal cast a spotlight on industry-wide emissions of health-threatening nitrogen oxide (NOx) levels in diesel fumes.

Following the KBA investigation, the firm and some other top German manufacturers -- Porsche, Opel, Audi and Mercedes -- agreed to recall 630,000 vehicles to tweak diesel engine software technology.

While no German manufacturer other than VW was found to have used illegal cheating software, carmakers were making liberal use of something they call a "thermal window" which refers to the time when carmakers are allowed to throttle back emissions management systems in order to protect the engine from condensation or other damage.