Trump Concedes Russia Meddled in US Election

interesting headline, doesn't match the URL

U.S.-President-elect Donald Trump acknowledged Wednesday that Russia had meddled in the November election, but he said that if Russian President Vladimir Putin liked him, he considered that "an asset, not a liability."

In his first news conference in nearly six months, Trump said in New York that even if Putin supported him for president over Democrat Hillary Clinton, he would be tougher in dealing with the Russian leader on the world stage than she would have been.

"Do you honestly believe Hillary Clinton would be tougher than me?" Trump asked. "Give me a break."

He denied having any financial interest in Russia, saying, "I have no deals in Russia, no deals that could happen, no loans in Russia."

Asked about election-related computer hacking that U.S. intelligence officials believe to have been authorized by Putin, Trump said, "He shouldn't have done it."