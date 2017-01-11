Dawkins Is Not Great | Opinion | The Harvard Crimson

By Bo Seo November 21, 2013

On March 24, 2012, Richard Dawkins beneficently smiled down at congregation of adoring atheists before him. Dressed in a grey suit and a science-themed tie, he was no physically charismatic presence. Yet hearing some 20,000 people chant his name at the culmination of the Reason Rally in the National Mall, one could be forgiven for drawing parallels to Martin Luther King Jr. preparing to deliver his iconic address to the March on Washington. Then, Dawkins spoke.

“Mock them. Ridicule them in public. Don’t fall for the convention that we’re all too polite to talk about religion.” His injunctions were sharp and definitive. They were designed not merely to excite but to establish the strategic direction of modern atheism. No longer would we, the faithless, remain passive. It was time for a revolution of reason.

...

The problem then is not that Richard Dawkins and the religious communities hold different views but rather that the value systems from which their views arise are incommensurable. Dawkins’ atheism cannot genuinely engage with religion because the importance placed on scientific proof and spirituality, respectively, is not shared on both sides. Genuine engagement requires a conversation based on shared value systems. Richard Dawkins’ narrow focus on science precludes such a possibility.