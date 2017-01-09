FBI said to arrest VW exec, taking emissions scandal to new level - CBS News

The suits allege that Volkswagen and its affiliates Audi and Porsche defrauded customers by selling diesel vehicles equipped with software enabling them to cheat emissions testing.

The Times says, “James Liang, a former Volkswagen engineer who worked for the company in California, pleaded guilty in September to charges that included conspiracy to defraud the federal government and violating the Clean Air Act. But Mr. Schmidt’s arrest brings the investigation into the executive ranks.”

“The arrest came as Volkswagen and the Justice Department neared a deal to pay more than $2 billion to resolve the criminal investigation into the emissions cheating. The company or one of its corporate entities is expected to plead guilty as part of the deal,” the newspaper adds.