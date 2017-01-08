Obama Says He 'Underestimated' Impact of Russian Meddling on Election

Obama had one face-to-face meeting with Trump shortly after the election and has talked with him several times.

"The main thing that I've tried to transmit is that there's a difference between governing and campaigning," Obama said, "so that what he has to appreciate is as soon as you walk into this office after you've been sworn in, you're now in charge of the largest organization on Earth."

Obama said he has talked to the president-elect about trust in the U.S. intelligence agencies.

"When I talked to him about — our intelligence agencies, what I've said to him is that there are going to be times where you've got raw intelligence that comes in and in my experience, over eight years, the intelligence community is pretty good about saying, 'Look, we can't say for certain what this means.'"

But Obama added, "There are going to be times where the only way you can make a good decision is if you have confidence that the process is working. And the people that you put in charge are giving you their very best assessments."

Obama said he also has talked to Trump about his penchant for tweeting an array of taunts and messages on Twitter.

"I've said to him, and I think others have said to him that the day that he is the president of the United States, there are world capitals and financial markets and people all around the world who take really seriously what he says, and in a way that's just not true before you're actually sworn in as president," Obama said.