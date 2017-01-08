Now, really crank up heat on Russia – POLITICO

Moscow vs. the West

While Russian interference in the U.S. political process this year was a new development, Moscow has been intervening in other countries’ elections and politics for years. It launched a cyberattack against Estonia in 2007 and has messed with the infrastructure of neighboring states like Lithuania. Ukraine has been the victim of endless Russian cyberattacks on top of more traditional military assaults in its eastern Donbas region and the illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014.

The Kremlin’s propaganda outlets such as RT and Sputnik meddle in other countries’ politics. Almost a year ago, in an effort to stir up ethnic tensions in Germany, Russia’s most-watched television network, Channel One, fabricated a story that a 13-year-old German-Russian girl was gang-raped by a group of immigrants in Berlin. More broadly, German authorities have been warning about Russia’s growing role ahead of next fall’s elections there, while RT announced it was beefing up its French-language service to cover the upcoming elections in France.