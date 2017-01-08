Newsvine

StrykerBD

About I see you Blue Skies Articles: 113 Seeds: 1681 Comments: 42202 Since: Sep 2011

Trump Denies Reports Border Wall Will Be Taxpayer-funded

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by StrykerBD View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONVOA News
Seeded on Sun Jan 8, 2017 8:57 AM
Discuss:

Speaking to the New York Times, Trump said that the wall would initially be funded through Congress, but the money would eventually be repaid by Mexico.

"We're going to get reimbursed," Trump said. "But I don't want to wait that long. But you start, and then you get reimbursed."

Trump's comments came after Friday news reports cited House Republicans who said Trump's transition team wanted to start work on the wall as soon as possible and would seek funding through the appropriations process to do so.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor