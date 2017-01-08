Trump Denies Reports Border Wall Will Be Taxpayer-funded

Speaking to the New York Times, Trump said that the wall would initially be funded through Congress, but the money would eventually be repaid by Mexico.

"We're going to get reimbursed," Trump said. "But I don't want to wait that long. But you start, and then you get reimbursed."

Trump's comments came after Friday news reports cited House Republicans who said Trump's transition team wanted to start work on the wall as soon as possible and would seek funding through the appropriations process to do so.