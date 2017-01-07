Newsvine

US Consular Official Shot, Wounded in Mexico

No motive is known for the shooting and the U.S. embassy has declined to identify the wounded official.

The video shows a man dressed in a blue shirt and wearing sun glasses, but no other information has been released about the shooter.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

