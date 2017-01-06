CIA "Honor the Oath" program hopes to crack down on leaks - CBS News

20130626

WASHINGTON CIA Director John Brennan is launching a new campaign aimed at pressuring CIA officers to keep the intelligence agency's secrets secret, after a series of leaks to the media.

In a memo to the CIA workforce this week, Brennan says the "Honor the Oath," campaign is intended to "reinforce our corporate culture of secrecy" through education and training. The Associated Press obtained the memo Wednesday, marked unclassified and for official use only.

Brennan writes that the campaign stems from a review of CIA security launched last summer by former director David Petraeus, following what Brennan calls "several high-profile anonymous leaks and publications by former senior officers."

The review concluded the CIA also needs to be tougher with pre-publication review of articles or books by former employees.

The CIA declined to comment.