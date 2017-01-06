Mexico gas price hike 'gasolinazo' sparks looting | Fusion

There are many factors contributing to the so-called gasolinazo, including corruption and mismanagement of Mexico’s state-owned oil company PEMEX. But the main culprit is the gradual liberalization of Mexico’s energy industry, which has led to a reduction of government subsidies but without real market competition yet.

Meanwhile Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade argues that eliminating the subsidies is a cost-saving measure, since they would have cost taxpayers approximately $10 billion anyway. He blamed the pump price hike on a rise in international oil prices, since the country imports more than half of its gasoline due to a lack of modern refinery infrastructure.