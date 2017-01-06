GOP Rep Grills Clinton: 'Why Didn't You Fire Anyone?' | Mediaite

20151022 Benghazi hearings:

Republican Kansas Congressman Mike Pompeo grilled former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during her testimony before the Benghazi committee, asking why no one lost their jobs after the death of Ambassador Christopher Stevens.

“You talked about being disappointed; I heard you use that several times, you were disappointed when you read the [Accountability Review Board (ARB) report],” Pompeo said. “Why didn’t you fire someone?” “In Kansas, I get asked constantly why has no one been held accountable,” he continued. “How come not a single person lost a single paycheck connected to the fact that we had the first ambassador killed since 1979? How come no one has been held accountable to date?”

“Well Congressman, the Accountability Review Board pointed out several people working in the State Department who they thought had not carried out their responsibilities adequately, but they said they could not find a breach of duty,” Clinton explained.

“I’m not asking what the ARB did,” Pompeo said. “I’m asking what you did.”

“I followed the law, Congressman. That was my responsibility,” Clinton responded.

“You’re telling me you had no authority to take anyone’s paycheck, to cause anyone to be fired?” he asked incredulously. “You are telling me you were legally prohibited from doing that? Is that your position here this morning?”

“It is my position that in the absence of finding dereliction or breach of duty there could not be immediate action taken,” she said. “But there was a process that was immediately instituted and which led to decisions being made.”