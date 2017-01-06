Listen to the interview below, carefully (and reference Mercouris‘ post), and we are confident any reader will see a sinister “fake news” plot being carried out by Obama, McCain and Clinton that is on scale, if not greater, than the WMD Iraq war lie.
Soon to be Deputy Secretary of State John Bolton hints that "Russian election hacking" is actually a false flag operation
