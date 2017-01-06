Newsvine

Soon to be Deputy Secretary of State John Bolton hints that "Russian election hacking" is actually a false flag operation

Listen to the interview below, carefully (and reference Mercouris‘ post), and we are confident any reader will see a sinister “fake news” plot being carried out by Obama, McCain and Clinton that is on scale, if not greater, than the WMD Iraq war lie.

