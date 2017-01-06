Evidence of Russian Meddling in Election is Firm, US Intelligence Chiefs Say

Clapper joined National Security Agency chief Mike Rogers and other senior U.S. officials Thursday in saying there was no way Moscow could have meddled in the election without the direct approval of “Russia’s senior-most officials.”

Clapper provided little concrete evidence against Russia Thursday, saying public disclosure would damage U.S. intelligence operations.

“We have invested billions and we have put people’s lives at risk to glean such information,” Clapper said. He told the senators an unclassified version of the top secret report will be released next week.

“I think the public should know as much about this as possible, and so we’ll be as forthcoming as we can. But there are some sensitive and fragile sources and methods here,” Clapper said.