Judicial Watch: New Obama Travel Costs Bring Eight-Year Total over $96 Million - Judicial Watch

Judicial Watch also recently obtained records from the Air Force showing that in July 2016 taxpayers paid $360,236 for Hillary Clinton to accompany Obama on Air Force One for a campaign trip to North Carolina.

Also, in October 2016 Michele Obama joined Hillary Clinton in North Carolina for a rally reportedly to “encourage early voting in North Carolina.” Documents regarding this trip have been requested but have not yet been received. The First Lady typically flies in a C-32A so the 1.8 hour flight can safely be estimated to have cost taxpayers $28,522.80.

“The Obamas’ notorious abuse of presidential travel perks wasted military resources and stressed the Secret Service.

Judicial Watch estimates that the final costs of Obama’s unnecessary vacation and political travel will well exceed $100 million,” said Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton.

“President-elect Trump can immediately save taxpayers money by reforming presidential travel.”