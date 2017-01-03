House GOP won't nix ethics watchdog after loud public outcry | Mic

"I assume [that with] politicians being what they are ... there will be ethics questions and I think it will give Democrats a weapon," Stu Rothenberg, a non-partisan political analyst, said in an interview about the proposed changes to OCE.

Republican groups warned their party of that reality, including Judicial Watch — the conservative group that led the legal challenge against Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server — which called the House GOP's move "shameful."

"The full House should seriously consider whether it wants to bear the brunt of public outrage and go through with the rule change this afternoon," Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton said in a statement.

Democrats, for their part, had called Republicans out on the attempt to dismantle the ethics watchdog.