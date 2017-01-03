Newsvine

BD Styers

About "Primates evolved over millions of years, I evolve in seconds...Mankind pays lip service to peace. But it's a lie...I am inevitable, my existence is inevitable. Why can't you just accept that? " " — Skynet, Terminator Genisys Articles: 113 Seeds: 1662 Comments: 41767 Since: Sep 2011

Obama Family's 2015 Hawaii Vacation Cost Taxpayers $4,823,206.88 - Judicial Watch

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by BD Styers View Original Article: judicialwatch.org
Seeded on Tue Jan 3, 2017 5:41 AM
Discuss:

(Washington DC)—Judicial Watch announced today that it obtained records from the U.S. Secret Service revealing that its travel expenses for the First Family’s 2015 Hawaiian vacation cost taxpayers $1.2 million, which brings the total cost of the vacation trip to at least $4.8 million. This was the Obamas’ eighth Hawaiian family vacation. The trip has become an annual event for the Obamas. To date, Obama’s and his family’s travel expenses total at least $85,029,819.

The records obtained by Judicial Watch for Obama’s Secret Service travel to Hawaii reveal the following expenses totaling $1,234,316.67:

Hotel and lodging costs totaled $1,000,458.63

The Secret Service spent $165,893.88 on car rentals.

Air and rail expenses totaled $67,964.16.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor