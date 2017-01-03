Obama Family's 2015 Hawaii Vacation Cost Taxpayers $4,823,206.88 - Judicial Watch

(Washington DC)—Judicial Watch announced today that it obtained records from the U.S. Secret Service revealing that its travel expenses for the First Family’s 2015 Hawaiian vacation cost taxpayers $1.2 million, which brings the total cost of the vacation trip to at least $4.8 million. This was the Obamas’ eighth Hawaiian family vacation. The trip has become an annual event for the Obamas. To date, Obama’s and his family’s travel expenses total at least $85,029,819.
The records obtained by Judicial Watch for Obama’s Secret Service travel to Hawaii reveal the following expenses totaling $1,234,316.67:
Hotel and lodging costs totaled $1,000,458.63
The Secret Service spent $165,893.88 on car rentals.
Air and rail expenses totaled $67,964.16.
