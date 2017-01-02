Newsvine

BD Styers

About "Primates evolved over millions of years, I evolve in seconds...Mankind pays lip service to peace. But it's a lie...I am inevitable, my existence is inevitable. Why can't you just accept that? " " — Skynet, Terminator Genisys Articles: 113 Seeds: 1660 Comments: 41695 Since: Sep 2011

My Farewell Address | whitehouse.gov

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by BD Styers View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONWelcome to the White House
Seeded on Mon Jan 2, 2017 10:52 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

My Farewell Address | whitehouse.gov

Summary: 

On Tuesday, January 10, I'll go home to Chicago to say my grateful farewell to you.
My Farewell Address | whitehouse.gov

In 1796, as George Washington set the precedent for a peaceful, democratic transfer of power, he also set a precedent by penning a farewell address to the American people. And over the 220 years since, many American presidents have followed his lead.

On Tuesday, January 10, I'll go home to Chicago to say my grateful farewell to you, even if you can't be there in person.

I'm just beginning to write my remarks. But I'm thinking about them as a chance to say thank you for this amazing journey, to celebrate the ways you've changed this country for the better these past eight years, and to offer some thoughts on where we all go from here.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor