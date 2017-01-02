Iraq attack: Baghdad suicide car bomb blast kills 35 - BBC News

Sixty-one other people were injured by the blast in the predominantly Shia Muslim eastern district of Sadr City.
It is not known who was responsible, but so-called Islamic State has carried out similar attacks in the past.
The jihadist group said it was behind two suicide bombings at a market in the city on Saturday that killed 28 people.
