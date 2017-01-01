Istanbul Reina nightclub attack on New Year's: Dozens killed, scores wounded, Istanbul governor says - CBS News

Last Updated Jan 1, 2017 1:08 AM EST

ISTANBUL-- An assailant believed to have been dressed in a Santa Claus costume opened fire at a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year’s celebrations early Sunday, killing an estimated 39 people and wounding dozens others in what the city’s governor described as a terror attack. Gov. Vasip Sahin said the attacker, armed with a long-barreled weapon, killed a policeman and a civilian outside the club before entering and firing on people partying inside. He did not say who may have carried out what he called a “terror attack.”

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu has raised the death toll in the Istanbul nightclub attack to 39.