Reports: Two Bombs Hit Baghdad Market; at least 25 Dead

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONVOA News
Seeded on Sat Dec 31, 2016 4:14 AM
Authorities say at least 50 people were wounded Saturday in the attack in the al-Sinaq neighborhood. They say the death toll is likely to rise.

The Reuters news agency quotes an Interior ministry official as saying a suicide bomber detonated one of the bombs, while the other was a planted explosive.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but Islamic State militants usually claim such bombings.

