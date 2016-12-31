Authorities say at least 50 people were wounded Saturday in the attack in the al-Sinaq neighborhood. They say the death toll is likely to rise.
The Reuters news agency quotes an Interior ministry official as saying a suicide bomber detonated one of the bombs, while the other was a planted explosive.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but Islamic State militants usually claim such bombings.
Reports: Two Bombs Hit Baghdad Market; at least 25 Dead
