Foreign Policy: How To Expel A Diplomat : NPR

DTD 20120530

This article provides some examples of how diplomats determined to persona non grata, or more simply unwelcome, are notified and allowed to exit the host country peacefully. Several historical links of actual incidents are included.

The U.S. State Department on Tuesday took the dramatic step of expelling Zuheir Jabbour, charge d'affaires at the Syrian embassy in Washington, in response to last week's massacre of at least 108 people in the Syrian town of Houla. Jabbour has been Syria's top diplomat in the United States since the ambassador, Imad Moustapha, left under somewhat mysterious circumstances last year. The move was coordinated with the governments of Australia, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, all of whom have either expelled their Syrian ambassadors or announced that they will do so. The move represents a further deterioration in relations between the United States and Syria following the closure of the U.S. Embassy in Damascus in February. But how big a deal is it, really, to expel a diplomat?