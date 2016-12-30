US Slams Claims of Turkish 'Evidence' Backing Islamic State

WASHINGTON —

The U.S. Embassy in Ankara in a strongly worded statement Wednesday denied claims by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that there is “confirmed evidence” showing U.S.-led coalition forces have given support to Islamic State.

“The United States government is not supporting Daesh,” the embassy said, using an Arabic acronym for the Islamic State (IS) group.

The United States “did not create or support Daesh in the past. Assertions the United States government is supporting Daesh are not true,” the statement said.

Erdogan on Tuesday accused the U.S.-led coalition of not only backing IS but also Kurdish rebel factions operating inside and outside of Turkey.

“They were accusing us of supporting Daesh,” Erdogan said. “Now they give support to terrorist groups including Daesh" and Kurdish rebel groups.

“It's very clear," he said. "We have confirmed evidence, with pictures, photos and videos.”