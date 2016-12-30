TASS: Russian Politics & Diplomacy - Putin decides not to expel US diplomats from Russia

New Year holidays for US diplomats in Russia

Russia will not expel US diplomats from Russia in response to Washington’s sanctions. "We will not create problems for US diplomats. We will not expel anybody," the Russian president said in a statement on Friday. Putin also said that Russia would not prevent the families and children (of diplomats) from using the customary rest and leisure facilities and sites during the New Year holidays. "Moreover, I am inviting all children of US diplomats accredited in Russia to the New Year and Christmas parties in the Kremlin," Putin said.