Newsvine

BD Styers

About "government is a disease masquerading as its own cure." ~Robert LeFevre Articles: 112 Seeds: 1655 Comments: 41459 Since: Sep 2011

TASS: Russian Politics & Diplomacy - Putin decides not to expel US diplomats from Russia

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by BD Styers View Original Article: tass.com
Seeded on Fri Dec 30, 2016 6:09 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

New Year holidays for US diplomats in Russia

Russia will not expel US diplomats from Russia in response to Washington’s sanctions. "We will not create problems for US diplomats. We will not expel anybody," the Russian president said in a statement on Friday. Putin also said that Russia would not prevent the families and children (of diplomats) from using the customary rest and leisure facilities and sites during the New Year holidays. "Moreover, I am inviting all children of US diplomats accredited in Russia to the New Year and Christmas parties in the Kremlin," Putin said.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor