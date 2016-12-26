Frank Zappa - Stick Together Lyrics | MetroLyrics

Frank zappa (guitar, vocals, drum machine) Steve vai (guitar, acoustic guitar) Ray white (guitar, vocals) Roy estrada (vocals) Bob harris (boy soprano) Ike willis (vocals) Bobby martin (keyboards, saxophone, vocals) Tommy mars (keyboards) Arthur barrow (keyboards, bass, micro bass, rhythm guitar) Ed mann (percussion) Scott thunes (bass) Chad wackerman (drums) Vinnie colaiuta (drums) Craig steward (harmonica) Dick fegy (mandolin) Marty krystall (saxophone)

This is a song about the union, friends How they fucked you over and the way they bends The rules to suit a special few And you gets pooched every time the do

You know we gotta stick together You know we gotta stick together You know we gotta stick together You know we gotta stick together

Once upon a time the idea was good If only they'd a done what they said they would It ain't no better, they's makin' it worse The labor movement's got the mafia curse

