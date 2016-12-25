Globe University Closing Its 5 Wisconsin Campuses | Wisconsin Public Radio

The for-profit college Globe University will end operations at its Wisconsin campuses at the end of the year. The announcement comes after the U.S. Department of Education decided to end the company's access to federal student aid programs. A similar move by the agency closed down ITT Technical Institute earlier this year. The latest federal data show Globe University enrolled more than 1,900 Wisconsin students across seven campuses in the 2014-15 school year. Those campuses issued 508 degrees and certificates that year. A Department of Education statement said the company's access to federal student aid ended after a Minnesota court found Globe "engaged in consumer fraud and deceptive trade practice." Students were misled about job opportunities for criminal justice graduates, according to the statement. At Globe's Wisconsin campuses, the latest federal data show more than three-quarters of full-time undergraduates received federal loans in the 2014-15 school year, while more than two-thirds received federal grants. A statement on the Globe's website said the Minnesota case did not show widespread, systematic fraud or problems with the education students received.