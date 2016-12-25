Clinton wins US popular vote by widest margin of any losing presidential candidate - CSMonitor.com

December 22, 2016 —Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by the widest margin of any losing candidate in US presidential elections history, carrying nearly 2.9 million votes more than President-elect Donald Trump, according to an Associated Press analysis of certified results from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Despite his comfortable win in the Electoral College, which formally elected him Monday, Mr. Trump has repeatedly criticized his opponent's lead in the total count of overall votes. "I would have done even better in the election, if that is possible, if the winner was based on popular vote - but would campaign differently,...