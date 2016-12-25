Newsvine

BD Styers

About "government is a disease masquerading as its own cure." ~Robert LeFevre Articles: 112 Seeds: 1649 Comments: 41217 Since: Sep 2011

Four dead in Christmas Eve shooting in Wilson, North Carolina - CBS News

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by BD Styers View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCBS News
Seeded on Sun Dec 25, 2016 1:04 AM
Discuss:

WILSON, N.C. -- Wilson County authorities say four people died in a shooting.

Local media outlets report the shooting occurred Saturday afternoon just east of Wilson.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Wanda Samuel says law enforcement officials are in the process of identifying the victims and notifying their families.

No details have been released yet.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor