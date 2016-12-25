Four dead in Christmas Eve shooting in Wilson, North Carolina - CBS News

WILSON, N.C. -- Wilson County authorities say four people died in a shooting.
Local media outlets report the shooting occurred Saturday afternoon just east of Wilson.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Wanda Samuel says law enforcement officials are in the process of identifying the victims and notifying their families.
No details have been released yet.
