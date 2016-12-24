Oracle senior staffer resigns after CEO joins Trump transition team | TechCrunch

A veteran of enterprise tech, and a progressive political strategist, Polisner previously held a wide variety of positions at Oracle. During different turns there since 1993, he had worked at Oracle in product development, customer advocacy, program management and most recently managed cloud services. He made his resignation known yesterday to the company and the public by publishing his letter on LinkedIn. There he criticized Trump for: planning to dismantle social security and medicare; disrespecting Gold Star military families; and “stok[ing] fear, hatred and violence toward people of color, Muslims and immigrants,” among other things. “I am not with President-elect Trump and I am not here to help him in any way. In fact –when his policies border on the unconstitutional, the criminal and the morally unjust –I am here to oppose him in every possible and legal way. Therefore I must resign from this once great company.” Polisner has also created a petition on NotWhoWeAre.us for other Oracle employees who many want to publicly protest Trump and Catz’s involvement in his transition team.